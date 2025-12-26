AM Roundup: Deadly north Phoenix shooting, therapy horses bring Christmas joy, drying out this weekend

PHOENIX — Happy Friday! We will start to dry out today, and it will be a very nice post-holiday weekend!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for Friday, December 26; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Ashlee DeMartino - Drier and cooler weekend ahead

Expect partly cloudy and mild conditions today with a slight chance for some evening sprinkles in the Valley.

We're warming to a high of 73º in Phoenix with an overnight low of 56º.

It will be dry and cool this weekend with highs in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 40s both Saturday and Sunday.

A man is dead, and a suspect is on the loose after a shooting on Thursday afternoon in north Phoenix.

Phoenix police say they were flagged down just before 1:15 p.m. for a reported shooting at a home near 7th Avenue and Loop 101.

When officers got to the home, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the person who shot the man left the scene before officers arrived.

President Donald Trump said Thursday night that he’d launched a “powerful and deadly strike” against Islamic State forces in Nigeria, after he spent weeks decrying the group for targeting Christians.

The president’s post did not include information about how the strike was carried out and what effects it had, and the White House did not immediately provide further details.

“Tonight, at my direction as Commander in Chief, the United States launched a powerful and deadly strike against ISIS Terrorist Scum in Northwest Nigeria, who have been targeting and viciously killing, primarily, innocent Christians, at levels not seen for many years, and even Centuries!” the president posted on his social media site.

Last month, Trump said he’d ordered the Pentagon to begin planning for potential military action in Nigeria following the claims of Christian persecution. The State Department then announced in recent weeks that it would restrict visas for Nigerians and their family members involved in mass killings and violence against Christians in the West African country.

Every Christmas, a horse therapy farm in Scottsdale transforms into a holiday wonderland for the kids who need it the most.

Hunkapi Programs, an equine-assisted psychotherapy and therapeutic riding facility, hosts Christmas at the Farm for children in group homes and crisis centers.

Now in its 22nd year, the event was started by Hunkapi founder Terra Schaad as a way to fill her Christmas Day and has grown into a holiday tradition for dozens of volunteers aiming to make the day brighter for some of Arizona’s most vulnerable children.

The president of the Utah State Senate has an idea he thinks could help states along the Colorado River.

"What we do in Utah is we solve problems and that’s what we’re in the middle of," Senate President J. Stuart Adams, R-Layton, said in a recent interview with Scripps News Salt Lake City.

His idea is to pay California to build more desalination plants along the Pacific Ocean for their water needs. In exchange, they'd give up some shares of water along the Colorado River for Utah and other upstream states to use.

Could this idea help solve some of the Colorado River water fights?