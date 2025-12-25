Man dead, suspect at large after shooting at north Phoenix home

PHOENIX — A man is dead, and a suspect is on the loose after a shooting on Thursday afternoon in north Phoenix.

Phoenix police say they were flagged down just before 1:15 p.m. for a reported shooting at a home near 7th Avenue and Loop 101.

When officers got to the home, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man's identity has not yet been released.

Police say the person who shot the man left the scene before officers arrived.

No information has been released about the possible suspect.

The shooting remains under investigation.

If you have any information about this shooting, you are asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO, or you can report a tip on their website.