MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Cooling down for the weekend

PHOENIX — A weak system passing through the state today will bring a surge of moisture to the state once again.

This will increase our cloud coverage through the day with Valley highs remaining in the mid to lower 70s. There's a slight chance for late evening sprinkles in the Valley.

On Friday night, as the system passes to the north, a few isolated showers are possible across northern Arizona, with snow showers above 7,500 feet.

A Winter Storm Advisory is in effect tonight at 8 p.m., going through Saturday at 8 p.m. for the Kaibab Plateau. Snowfall of up to four inches is expected.

Behind the storm, temperatures will cool through the weekend. Valley highs will fall into the mid to upper 60s, with morning lows dropping into the 40s by Sunday.

Another storm system is being monitored for parts of Arizona around New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

We will continue to provide updates as we get closer.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 8.31" (+1.25" from average)

Monsoon 2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.76" (+0.33" from average)

_________________________________________

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-1.85" from average)

Monsoon 2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.74" (-1.69" from average)

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime: share@abc15.com.

______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

