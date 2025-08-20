AM Roundup: Deadly Maryvale school fight, extreme heat, AZ marijuana sales down

It's Wednesday, and it's getting hot again! An Extreme Heat Warning is in place today through Friday. Make sure you stay cool and hydrated, and take breaks if you have to be outside!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for Wednesday, August 20; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Weather Action Day!

Extreme heat is back in Arizona! An Extreme Heat Warning is in effect for the Valley through Friday, with highs of 111º today. There's also a slight chance for a monsoon storm.

A student has died after a fight inside a Phoenix high school on Tuesday.

At around 11 a.m. Tuesday, Phoenix police were called to Maryvale High School, near 59th Avenue and Osborn Road, for a stabbing call.

Officials say the incident started with a fight between two male students inside a classroom and escalated.

One student suffered multiple stab wounds during the incident and was taken to a hospital, where he died.

A second student was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Details on how that student was injured have not been provided.

Student dead, another hospitalized after fight inside Maryvale High School classroom

An Ahwatukee area school closure has been extended, school officials announced this week.

Earlier this month, school officials unexpectedly announced that the Kyrene de la Sierra campus near Loop 202 and Desert Foothills Parkway would remain closed through at least fall break due to roof work and hazardous conditions.

Students impacted by the closure were relocated to the Cerritos/Altadeña campus or Kyrene de la Esperanza.

Roof work was paused for air quality testing, which showed levels 28 times higher than what is deemed acceptable by the U.S. Green Building Council.

Court records show 16-year-old Zariah Dodd told her caseworker and roommate she was afraid in the days and months before her murder in the state’s care.

“I think everyone involved could have done more,” Anika Robinson, a long-time foster parent, told ABC15. She has helped pass laws to better protect missing DCS kids.

Dodd, who was 22 weeks pregnant, was found shot and killed at Marivue Park in west Phoenix on July 5th, shortly after going missing from a Surprise group home.

“Why does this need to keep occurring, death after death after death?” Robinson said.

Court records detail warning signs in pregnant teen’s murder in DCS custody

Arizona's cannabis sales are trending downward significantly, potentially affecting the budgets of agencies that benefit from marijuana tax revenue. The decline appears to be driven primarily by falling prices rather than a substantial decrease in users.

Monthly cannabis sales estimates from the Arizona Department of Revenue show a notable trend.