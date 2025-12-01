AM Roundup: Boy accused of killing man in eastern AZ, PHX to repaint thousands of crosswalks

PHOENIX — Happy Monday! Can you believe there's only a month left of 2025? We'll be ringing in the new year before you know it!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for Monday, December 1; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Sunny and dry start to December in the Valley

December is kicking off on a mild note across the Valley! We'll see mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 70s, then cooling into the upper 40s tonight.

A boy is in custody after he allegedly stabbed and killed a man early Saturday morning in eastern Arizona.

San Carlos Apache police say they were called to a home near Peridot, Arizona, for a reported stabbing just before 6 a.m. Saturday.

When officers arrived, they found a man had been stabbed.

That man was pronounced dead. He has not yet been identified.

The suspect, a boy who will not be identified because he is under 18, was later located in Tarzan Valley.

Arizona remains one of the most dangerous states in the country for pedestrians. On average, five people every day in the state are injured after being hit by a vehicle.

Now, the City of Phoenix is moving forward with a plan aimed at addressing basic, and potentially lifesaving safety upgrades on city streets, making crosswalks more visible.

Out of Phoenix’s 6,389 crosswalks, 91 percent are made up of what are called transverse line crosswalks with two parallel white lines painted across the road. Many of them are worn and difficult to see, especially at busy intersections.

“It is a hazard for us as drivers and pedestrians,” Nicole Rodriguez with the Urban Phoenix Project said.

Rodriguez initially started the citizens' petition, which reached the city council last May. She says when crosswalks fade, drivers are more likely to stop inside them or fail to yield properly, and pedestrians are less likely to use them.

Phoenix to repaint thousands of city crosswalks

Lawmakers from both parties said Sunday they support congressional reviews of U.S. military strikes against vessels suspected of smuggling drugs in the Caribbean Sea and eastern Pacific Ocean, citing a published report that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth issued a verbal order for all crew members to be killed as part of a Sept. 2 attack.

The lawmakers said they did not know whether last week's Washington Post report was true, and some Republicans were skeptical, but they said attacking survivors of an initial missile strike poses serious legal concerns.

Senator Mark Kelly appeared on CNN's State of the Union on Sunday, sharing his concerns about the attacks in the Caribbean.

"Going after survivors in the water, that is clearly not lawful," Kelly said.

Sen. Kelly shares concerns about reported U.S. military aggression

Tristan Wirfs dropped back in pass protection, let the rusher run by him, and jogged into the end zone with nobody around, waiting for Baker Mayfield to throw him a pass for the first time in his NFL career.

Mayfield did, and Wirfs caught it.

Mayfield tossed a 2-yard touchdown pass to the two-time All-Pro left tackle, Tampa Bay’s defense held in the final two minutes and the Buccaneers beat the Arizona Cardinals 20-17 on Sunday to snap a three-game losing streak.

Arizona (3-9) has lost four straight and nine of 10.