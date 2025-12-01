Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Sunny and dry start to December in the Valley

Sunny and dry start to December in the Valley
PHOENIX — We’re hanging on to the sunshine, but the mornings are going to stay chilly with lows in the 40s around the Valley.

Afternoon highs slide into the low 70s, then drop back into the 60s for the second half of the week.

Up north, a Freeze Warning is posted for parts of Mohave County Monday night into Tuesday morning.

It’s a good reminder to cover the basics: people, pets, plants, and pipes.

Another storm is set to swing by Arizona later this week, upping the chance for some snow showers in the high country Wednesday into Thursday.

The storm is set to stay north of the Phoenix metro, keeping our forecast dry.

Either way, this system keeps Valley highs in the mid to upper 60s through the rest of the week, with chilly mornings sticking around in the 40s.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 8.28" (+1.78" from average)

Monsoon 2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.76" (+0.33" from average)
Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.
PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain
