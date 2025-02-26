AM roundup: Border security operation, another Eloy skydiving death, Diana Taurasi retires

Did you enjoy the warm weather yesterday? We made it to the 90s in parts of the Valley!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for Wednesday, Feb. 25; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Near record heat today in Phoenix!

Near-record heat continues with highs again reaching around 90º today. It's more than 15 degrees above normal for late February!

Temperatures will gradually cool in the days ahead but we'll still be in the mid-80s.

Governor Katie Hobbs has signed an executive order creating a joint task force called Operation Desert Guardian.

The order directs the Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs, the Arizona Department of Public Safety, and the Arizona Department of Homeland Security to expand border security operations in the state's four border counties: Yuma, Pima, Santa Cruz, and Cochise counties.

A notice of claim, a precursor to a lawsuit, was filed Tuesday seeking a $500,000 settlement from the City of Phoenix, alleging three Phoenix Police Department officers broke a 16-year-old’s wrist and encouraged child abuse during a 2024 call at a Phoenix home.

In body camera video provided to ABC15 by Larry Wulkan, the attorney representing 18-year-old Sergio Nino, Phoenix officers are seen responding to a home where a father accused then-16-year-old Nino of hitting him in 2024, as part of a trend of misbehavior. The father then expressed frustration about his lack of control over his son.

Lawsuit: Phoenix officer encourages child abuse, tells teen 'your dad should beat you'

A 47-year-old man died while skydiving in Eloy on Feb. 16, 2025, according to the Pinal County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday.

According to PCSO, deputies were called to the Skydive Arizona facility in Eloy for reports of an injured skydiver around 2 p.m.

This is the third reported skydiving or parachuting death in Eloy so far this year.

Three-time WNBA Champion and WNBA all-time leading scorer, Diana Taurasi, is officially retiring, according to statements from the Phoenix Mercury.

She didn’t just wear the jersey – she built our franchise.

She played the game, then changed it forever.



Thank you will never be enough. But it’s a start 💜 pic.twitter.com/X34bgGBWqv — Phoenix Mercury (@PhoenixMercury) February 25, 2025