Phoenix Mercury legend Diana Taurasi retires from WNBA, according to statements released by team

PHOENIX — Three-time WNBA Champion and WNBA all-time leading scorer, Diana Taurasi, is officially retiring, according to statements from the Phoenix Mercury.

She didn’t just wear the jersey – she built our franchise.

She played the game, then changed it forever.



Thank you will never be enough. But it’s a start 💜 pic.twitter.com/X34bgGBWqv — Phoenix Mercury (@PhoenixMercury) February 25, 2025

The Phoenix Mercury released the following statement from Mercury and Suns Owner Mat Ishbia Tuesday afternoon:

“Diana is the greatest to have ever played the game. I’ve been a fan of her my entire life, she is the ultimate leader and teammate. She’s had an incredible impact on our franchise, our community and the game of basketball. Her name is synonymous with the Phoenix Mercury and she will forever be part of our family.”

Taurasi played in 565 regular season games, all with the Phoenix Mercury between 2004 and 2024, leading the team to three championships. She also won six Olympic gold medals during her basketball career.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC15 for more details.