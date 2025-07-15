AM Roundup: Bee problem in Phoenix, 12 dogs rescued from home, latest on heat-related deaths

Good Tuesday morning, Arizona!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for July 15; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Monsoon storm chances going up this week!

Monsoon moisture is moving back into Arizona, bringing a return of storm chances, including here in the Valley. Today's storm chance sits at 20%. Otherwise, expect mostly sunny skies and a high of 107º.

A bee problem in north Phoenix is keeping residents up at night, including one taking care of her horses.

Kristine Taylor loves her horses, including one that is mostly blind. She says she has taken to sleeping in her barn lately because of bees.

“So she wouldn’t be able to see the bees in her water tank, so I’ve been sleeping out there till we can get this fixed,” said Taylor.

It is not just a few; she says thousands of bees have been menacing this neighborhood in north Phoenix.

It’s become such a big problem in the neighborhood, but bug removal experts were quickly able to find the source of the bees.

“Well, I kind of watched a couple fly in that general direction, so I followed them to where I thought they might be. And when I come across that abandoned house, it just stuck out like a sore thumb,” said Steve Marquez, the co-owner of Bugeyes Pest Control.

Bee problem in north Phoenix leaving residents alarmed

A Phoenix resident is showing signs of improvement after years of treatment for a severe case of Valley Fever that spread to his brain, requiring specialized care at the Mayo Clinic.

While most Valley Fever cases present with mild symptoms similar to the common cold, Chris is among the small percentage of patients whose infection spreads beyond the lungs, creating life-threatening complications.

Arizona man finds hope after battling severe Valley Fever that spread to his brain

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after more than a dozen animals were found abandoned at a home in the Litchfield Park area.

Officials were first called to a home near Litchfield Road and Glendale Avenue Sunday for reports of multiple animals “living in deplorable conditions.”

MCSO says a number of animals, 11 dogs and one cat, were found to have been abandoned by a previously evicted tenant.

The animals were taken from the scene, but their conditions were not immediately known. Two cats were also found dead at the home, according to ABC15 crews at the scene.

Officials say the animals were at the home without air conditioning, and were living among their own feces and urine.

MCSO says the animals are being kept during the investigation into the owners, who could face criminal charges.

A 72-year-old Arizona man died days after falling on a sidewalk last year, with the hot surface burning 16% of his body.

An official with the Maricopa County Medical Examiner’s Office listed his cause of death as “complications of thermal injuries” because of prolonged exposure to elevated environmental temperatures on a hot surface.

But his death was not counted as a heat death.

The medical examiner’s office wrote that the man was considered a “transient,” meaning he was presumed to be homeless when he died.

A written report about his death said he was found in early July on a sidewalk outside a local motel in the direct sunlight in Mesa.

The high temperature that day was 118º.

The man was placed in hospice care and died 10 days later.

Watch ABC15's Nicole Grigg's report in the player below:

Uncounted: Arizona's largest county may be overlooking many heat-related deaths