AM Roundup: AZ man arrested in CA cold case, Mesa PD sergeant charged, Suns loss

PHOENIX — Happy Tuesday! It will be a little warmer today, but nothing we can't handle!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for Tuesday, April 28; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Storm system could bring rain to parts of Arizona this week

It's been a cool and breezy start to the week, but warmth is already returning. Highs climb into the upper 80s today across the Valley, and we're back in the 90s for the rest of the week.

After 34 years, authorities in California arrested 64-year-old James Lawhead Jr. of Bullhead City, Arizona, in connection with the 1991 kidnapping and murder of Cindy Wanner.

The case was one of Placer County's most well-known cold cases, authorities announced on Monday.

Lawhead Jr. was arrested on Friday after years of investigative work by the Placer County Sheriff’s Office Cold Case Unit and a breakthrough in DNA testing.

During a news conference on Monday, officials announced that after numerous items were submitted for testing over the years without results, detectives submitted a final piece of evidence to the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office Forensic Lab. Advanced DNA analysis identified Lawhead as the suspect.

Placer County Sheriff's Office - Facebook

A Mesa Police Department sergeant with 18 years of service has been charged with hindering prosecution after allegedly warning a drug dealer about an impending SWAT raid, allowing the suspect to hide significant quantities of drugs and an illegal firearm.

The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office has filed a Direct Complaint against Sgt. Edward Fire, 50, charging him with hindering prosecution in the first degree, a Class 5 felony, in connection with a March 10, 2026, incident where he allegedly warned a “drinking buddy” of a Chandler Police SWAT operation targeting a Mesa apartment.

According to court documents, Fire was on duty when his police terminal received a message at 4:05 p.m. warning patrol units to stay away from an upcoming Chandler Police SWAT raid at their apartment complex.

Minutes later, at 4:17 p.m., Fire allegedly texted Rawlings.

"Are you home?” court documents say Fire said.

After Rawlings replied that he was, Fire allegedly called him for 58 seconds. Court records note this was their first voice call after five months of daily text messages as "drinking buddies."

Mesa PD sergeant charged with felony for tipping off suspect about SWAT raid

Republican lawmakers unveiled a $17.9 billion budget proposal on Monday that includes full conformity with federal tax cuts.

GOP leaders say their plan gives Arizonans one of the largest tax cuts in state history.

“What this budget does is, it brings maximum relief, tax relief, to the people of Arizona,” House Speaker Steven Montenegro told ABC15.

Their proposed budget includes state versions of the tax cuts in President Donald Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act. Over four years, it adds up to a $1.45 billion income tax cut.

What to know about Arizona Republicans' $17.9B budget proposal

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 31 points, Chet Holmgren added 24 and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Phoenix Suns 131-122 on Monday night, capping a four-game sweep in the first-round series.

The Thunder — who have a 12-0 record in the first round over the last three seasons — will face the winner of the Los Angeles Lakers-Houston Rockets series in the Western Conference semifinals. The Lakers have a 3-1 lead, though the Rockets won Game 4.

Phoenix has a 10-game losing streak in the playoffs, dating to 2023.

The Thunder closed the series with an overwhelming offensive performance — making 17 of 34 (50%) 3-pointers — and their big men played particularly well. The 7-foot-1 Holmgren shot 9 of 16 from the field and grabbed 12 rebounds, while the 7-foot Isaiah Hartenstein added 18 points and 12 rebounds, including seven on the offensive end.

Ajay Mitchell added 22 points and made four 3-pointers. Alex Caruso finished with 14 points and hit three 3-pointers in the first quarter.

Suns fans reflect on better than expected season after losing to OKC Monday