AM Roundup: Australia mass shooting, AI regulation in AZ, Powerball drawing

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Record warmth to start the week

Another record-setting day is taking shape in the Valley. Highs are forecast to reach 81º under mostly sunny skies, breaking the previous record of 79º set in 1969. Overnight lows will remain in the mid-50s.

Two gunmen opened fire during a Hanukkah celebration on Sydney's Bondi Beach, killing 15 people, including a child, officials said Monday, in what Prime Minister Anthony Albanese called an act of antisemitic terrorism that struck at the heart of the nation. The shooters were father and son, authorities said.

The massacre at one of Australia’s most popular beaches followed a wave of antisemitic attacks that have roiled the country over the past year, although the authorities didn’t suggest those and the shooting Sunday were connected.

It was the deadliest shooting in almost three decades in a country with strict gun control laws.

One gunman, a 50-year-old man, was fatally shot by police. The other shooter, his 24-year-old son, was wounded and was being treated at a hospital, said Mal Lanyon, New South Wales police commissioner.

From Australia to Arizona, mass shooting in Sydney has Jewish community mourning

Director-actor Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele, were the two people found dead Sunday at a Los Angeles home owned by Reiner, according to a law enforcement official briefed on the investigation.

The official could not publicly discuss details of the investigation and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

Investigators believe they suffered stab wounds, and a family member is being questioned by investigators, the official said.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said it responded to a medical aid request shortly after 3:30 p.m. and found a 78-year-old man and a 68-year-old woman dead inside.

Detectives with the Robbery Homicide Division were investigating an “apparent homicide” at Reiner’s home, said Capt. Mike Bland with the Los Angeles Police Department.

As communities across Arizona push back against new data centers and artificial intelligence projects, the Trump administration is taking steps to nationalize how AI is regulated, a move that could make it harder for states to set their own rules.

The shift comes as the Chandler City Council unanimously denied a proposed data center following hours of public comment and strong community opposition.

While Chandler leaders were making their decision locally, President Donald Trump was in the Oval Office outlining a very different approach from the federal level.

“We want to have one central source of approval,” President Trump said. “Every time you make a change, and it could be a reasonable change, you still won’t get it approved if you go to 50 states,” Trump said.

What new AI regulations could mean for Arizona

The Powerball jackpot has swelled to an estimated $1.1 billion after no player won the grand prize in Saturday night's drawing, according to the Powerball website.

The numbers drawn were: 1, 28, 31, 57, and 58, with the Powerball number being 16.

The next drawing is set for Monday night.

The estimated jackpot is set to be the game's sixth-largest prize ever, according to Powerball. The largest prize ever was $2.04 billion won on Nov. 7, 2022.