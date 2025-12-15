MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Record warmth to start the week

PHOENIX — High pressure remains firmly in control, keeping unseasonably warm weather across Arizona.

Valley temperatures are running about 10 to 15 degrees above normal for mid-December.

Highs in Phoenix potentially reaching the low 80s again on Monday, likely making it another record-breaking day.

Overnight lows will settle into the low to mid-50s across the Valley, remaining several degrees above average.

The 10-day outlook favors continued warm and dry conditions.

However, early signals point to a possible shift toward a wetter weather pattern during the week of Christmas.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 8.28" (+1.45" from average)

Monsoon 2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.76" (+0.33" from average)

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

