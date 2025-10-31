AM Roundup: Arrests in group assault, ex-NFL player arrested for alleged fraud, nonprofit hits major milestone

Happy Halloween and happy Friday!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for Friday, October 31; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Ashlee DeMartino - Cooler air moving in just in time for Halloween

Nothing spooky in this Friday forecast — light winds, a few clouds, and highs in the upper 80s in the Valley!

As all you ghosts and goblins get ready to trick-or-treat, temperatures will cool down into the low 80s. For this weekend, expect plenty of sunshine and highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Four people have been arrested following a group assault outside an Arizona State University dorm, including the son of a high-profile death penalty prosecutor.

The assault happened on September 27 outside the dorm near Rural Road and Apache Boulevard.

According to court records, Justin Otis, 18, Donnell Young, 18, and Jayden Smith, 19, were all arrested along with another underage teen.

A fifth suspect has not yet been arrested, officials said.

Court documents state that an argument happened inside an ASU dorm, and a group was asked to leave.

Later, the victim reported that the same group approached and attacked him. The suspects are accused of holding down the victim while punching and "stomp kicking” him, records show.

Police stated the victim was left with a broken nose, cuts, and head injuries.

Court documents said there is surveillance footage and other video of the attack. ABC15 has obtained a clip that appears to be one of the videos cited by police.

The ASU Police Department said none of the people involved in the assault were students, adding the investigation is ongoing.

Cameron Colvin, an ex-NFL player, has been indicted on federal charges of wire fraud and money laundering.

The nine-page indictment alleges Colvin, who lives in Arizona, engaged in a broad fraud scheme "making false promises" about his business ventures.

Colvin was arrested in Arizona on Thursday by the FBI. He played for the University of Oregon and touted how he became an NFL player with the San Francisco 49ers.

ABC15 found that he signed as an undrafted free agent but never played during a regular season.

Court documents allege Colvin defrauded multiple people out of more than $1.2 million with his company, CamCo Commercial Inc., by fraudulently obtaining investor funds by promising returns. However, the indictment states Colvin would never return the principal and interest. He’s facing nine counts of wire fraud and 10 counts of transactional money laundering.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace is celebrating a huge milestone that is changing young lives across the Valley: 10,000 beds built for children in need.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace's Phoenix chapter is run completely by volunteers, and everything from the pillows, bedding, mattresses, and more is donated to children and their families for free.

The Phoenix chapter has been around for a little less than a decade and has gotten big support from ABC15 viewers.

In August of 2023, ABC15 Mornings anchor Kaley O’Kelley profiled Sleep in Heavenly Peace, showing viewers how the non-profit builds and delivers bunk beds for children in need.

“Our demand is growing greatly because the word is spreading," Katie Feuer, one of the leaders for the Phoenix chapter, told ABC15 earlier this year. “A lot of the people we help are women, moms calling us saying they need beds, so this really is women helping women.”

If you're interested in helping out, check out their website.

Former Miss Arizona Yesenia Vidales Valentine is sharing her story of survival after she and her mother were both diagnosed with breast cancer just months apart.

Valentine said she was still trying to comprehend the kind of news no daughter wants to hear: her mother’s breast cancer diagnosis.

“I heard a change in her voice, and she told us what had happened,” Valentine said. “Even right now, I feel emotional talking about it. She told us the news, and I think I cried for about a week straight.”

Valentine stood by her mother, Sonia’s side, through doctor’s appointments and chemotherapy, determined to help her beat the disease. But months later, that experience prompted Valentine to perform a self-check of her own.

“I was just in the restroom, and I started to feel around, and I went, ‘That’s odd,'" According to Valentine. "'Something’s there that shouldn’t be.’ I kind of put it off for a couple of months.”

Despite the delay, doctors confirmed what she feared: she too had breast cancer.

“When you hear those words, the first thought that goes through your mind is, ‘Am I going to die?’” she said.

Doctors removed the lump and recommended radiation and chemotherapy.

