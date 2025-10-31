Valley nonprofit Sleep in Heavenly Peace celebrates 10,000th bed made for kids in need

PHOENIX — Sleep in Heavenly Peace is celebrating a huge milestone that is changing young lives across the Valley: 10,000 beds built for children in need.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace's Phoenix chapter is run completely by volunteers, and everything from the pillows, bedding, mattresses, and more is donated to children and their families for free.

The Phoenix chapter has been around for a little less than a decade and has gotten big support from ABC15 viewers.

In August of 2023, ABC15 Mornings anchor Kaley O’Kelley profiled Sleep in Heavenly Peace, showing viewers how the non-profit builds and delivers bunk beds for children in need.

“Our demand is growing greatly because the word is spreading," Katie Feuer, one of the leaders for the Phoenix chapter, told ABC15 earlier this year. “A lot of the people we help are women, moms calling us saying they need beds, so this really is women helping women.”

If you're interested in helping out, check out their website.