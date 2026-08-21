AM Roundup: Arrest warrant issued in Tucson double shooting, Ketel Marte latest, new dog park in Scottsdale

PHOENIX — We made it to Friday! Our extreme heat isn't going anywhere, so continue staying hydrated and take frequent breaks if you have to be outside this weekend!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for Friday, August 21; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Extreme Heat Warnings extended through next week!

Extreme heat and monsoon storms continue to impact Arizona.

We'll see a slight chance of isolated storms in the Valley through the weekend as most of the monsoon action impacts the high country.

We're also tracking an Extreme Heat Warning across much of central, southern, and western Arizona through next Friday, as temperatures continue to top 110 degrees each day.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help locating a man they say was involved in a double shooting that left a Tucson police recruit dead and a corrections officer hurt.

The department is looking for 33-year-old Alex James Barnett, and a warrant for his arrest has been issued.

PCSD says they are still trying to identify two additional suspects.

Alex James Barnett is accused of being connected to a shooting on Wednesday morning that left Tucson police recruit Carlos Ramirez dead, and a PCSD corrections officer hurt.

Officers Luis Vasquez Jr. and Antonio Felix are the two Phoenix cops under criminal investigation for a violent and unreported traffic stop.

ABC15 Chief Investigator Dave Biscobing and reporter Ford Hatchett confirmed the officers' names through multiple sources with Phoenix police and the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office.

Both officers, who are now on leave, worked out of the South Mountain Precinct.

A Phoenix spokesperson said the city will not yet name the officers because the police department’s criminal investigation is still ongoing.

So far, ABC15 has not been able to reach the officers and their attorneys for comment. A request to reach them was also sent by reporters to the police union and city.

Law enforcement expert calls on Phoenix PD to hand off investigation on its own officers

Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte will be transferred to the 10-day injured list from the restricted list, three days after he failed to show up for a game in Boston.

General manager Mike Hazen confirmed Thursday that Marte is headed to the injured list and will return once he's healthy, which The Arizona Republic and MLB.com first reported.

The three-time All-Star traveled back to Phoenix for tests on his left knee Tuesday. Manager Torey Lovullo said he has struggled to get information from the veteran slugger throughout the process.

Marte's absence and apparent injury come at a difficult time for the D-backs, who are fighting to make the playoffs for the first time since a run to the World Series in 2023. Arizona has a 67-61 record and is one game behind the San Diego Padres for the final National League wild-card spot.

A new $6 million dog park opens Friday at Thompson Peak Park, the result of years of work and planning.

The 3.5-acre park features restrooms for humans, bone-shaped benches, a footbridge linking the dog park to the rest of the park and public art celebrating the desert.

The park is located at Hayden Road and Thompson Peak Parkway. Its unique design is meant to keep the grass green and the mud away.

The park features three separate areas or "cells." Crews will rotate which ones stay open, letting the grass rest and keeping mud away.

The grand opening is at 8:30 a.m. Friday.

North Scottsdale's new $6M dog park at Thompson Peak opens