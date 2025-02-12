AM Roundup: Arizona to resume executions, police shooting in Gilbert, DEI programs eliminated

PHOENIX — Big weather changes are headed our way! We could see the first impacts of this storm system as soon as today.

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Ashlee DeMartino - Tracking the next winter storm to impact Arizona

Valley temperatures will drop into the mid-60s Wednesday afternoon putting us a few degrees below normal for this time of year.

There's even a slight chance we could see a few light, spotty showers in the Valley by Wednesday evening and a light dusting of snow in the White Mountains too.

See Kidcaster Calliope's forecast below:

Kidcaster Calliope gives your Wednesday morning forecast from Griffith Elementary School

The Arizona Supreme Court has granted the State's request to issue a warrant for the execution of Aaron Brian Gunches.

The decision came down on Tuesday after the Attorney General filed a motion on January 10. Gunches did not oppose the motion.

It comes after a two-year pause in Arizona executions due to concerns that the Department of Corrections Rehabilitation and Reentry had botched the process during prior lethal injections.

Gunches is on death row for the 2002 murder of Ted Price.

Family of victim releases statement regarding Gunches execution announcement

Community members in Scottsdale stepped up to the microphone at Tuesday's city council meeting to ask why an ordinance that would eliminate DEI programs was being considered.

Ultimately, the ordinance passed in a five-to-two vote.

ABC15 was told this will impact two jobs, an ADA coordinator who would be moved to another area outside the DEI office and a Diversity Director who could be reassigned. But when and what happens next is unclear. ABC15 is waiting to hear back from the city.

Phoenix police officers were involved in a shooting in Gilbert overnight.

Officials say the incident happened near Williams Field and Higley roads.

A man has since died from his injuries and a woman was also injured.

Reporter Adam Mintzer will have the latest on this developing story on ABC15 Mornings.

Animal advocates are encouraging pet owners to check their pets’ microchips after one company abruptly shut down.

According to the American Animal Hospital Association (AAHA) microchip registry, Texas-based Save This Life was removed from the database on January 24. That’s when Save This Life seemingly ended its operations and likewise disconnected pet owners’ contact information from national registries.