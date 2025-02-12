MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Tracking the next winter storm to impact Arizona

PHOENIX — We're feeling the cooldown from the first cold front to clip Arizona today before the bigger storm system moves in for the end of the week.

As cooler air settles in, Valley temperatures will drop into the mid-60s today putting us a few degrees below normal for this time of year.

More clouds move in today too ahead of the next storm system brewing off the coast of California.

There's even a slight chance we could see a few light, spotty showers in the Valley by Wednesday evening, with a light dusting of snow in the White Mountains.

The main impacts from this storm will hit on Thursday and Friday as rain and snow showers fall across our state.

It will be a warmer storm, so snow levels will be hovering between 6,500 and 7,000 feet.

Early estimates show the possibility of around two to five inches of snow in Flagstaff and along parts of the Mogollon Rim and three to seven inches in spots like the Kaibab Plateau and San Francisco Peaks.

Here in the Valley, we'll see chances for showers and thunderstorms with the majority of the activity happening late Thursday night and Friday.

The rain showers will likely be hit or miss, so some Valley spots may see nothing while others potentially see up to a quarter of an inch of rain.

Stay tuned for updates as we get closer.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.01" (-1.15" from average)

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-2.68" from average)

Monsoon 2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.74" (-1.69" from average)

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

