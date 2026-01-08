AM Roundup: Arizona officer arrested, SLC church shooting, woman in custody after shooting involving child

Good Thursday morning, Arizona!

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Weather Action Day

Our next winter storm is moving into Arizona, bringing another round of rain, mountain snow, and a noticeable drop in temperatures. Here in the Valley, a few thunderstorms are possible this afternoon, along with gusty winds and highs around 60º.

A White Mountain Apache Tribal Police officer was arrested Wednesday in connection with multiple sexual abuse and kidnapping charges.

Karl Eugene Leslie is charged in a 15-count indictment with aggravated sexual abuse, kidnapping (including one count of kidnapping a victim under 18), sexual abuse through fear, sexual abuse through coercion, and deprivation of rights under color of law.

Leslie was an active officer with the White Mountain Apache Tribal Police Department on the Fort Apache Indian Reservation from April 2007 to June 2024, according to the FBI. ABC15 is working to confirm Leslie's employment status at the time of his arrest.

According to the indictment, he sexually abused three victims between December 1, 2020, and September 25, 2023, while he was acting as an on-duty police officer. Federal prosecutors tell ABC15 that Leslie made his initial court appearance on Wednesday afternoon in Flagstaff.

The indictment alleges that Leslie raped and kidnapped two of the victims, one of whom was a minor, and that Leslie twice engaged in sexual acts with a third victim by threatening her and placing her in fear.

Officials say each victim is a member of the White Mountain Apache Tribe on the Fort Apache Indian Reservation.

A civil lawsuit has been filed on behalf of the family of a man who was wrongfully shot by Glendale Police Department officers last year.

One year ago, on Jan. 8, 2025, officers were called to Horizon Park, near 47th and Glendale avenues, to search for a man believed to be involved in a domestic violence incident. Dillon Siebeck, who was not involved in the original incident, was at the park and was shot by officers.

He died from his injuries.

“Dillon Siebeck should be alive,” law firm Romanucci & Blandin said, noting that he was “tragically and sloppily mistaken” despite being “unarmed and peaceful.”

Eight counts in the lawsuit, filed against the city of Glendale and two involved officers, include excessive force, wrongful death, and failure to render aid, intervene, and supervise.

The wrongful death lawsuit alleges that police failed to render medical aid to Siebeck for 19 minutes after he was shot four times.

“The wrongful death of Dillon Siebeck is, unfortunately, a textbook example of excessive force violations by police. This man was unarmed and did not present any type of threat to the officers. He was not a suspect in a crime and was minding his own business. Dillon’s loss of life was completely needless. We will pursue full accountability for what happened that evening in Glendale,” said Antonio M. Romanucci, a Founding Partner of Romanucci & Blandin.

In response to the lawsuit, Glendale PD told ABC15 that one of the officers, Juan Gonzales, was fired after MCAO declined pressing charges. A police spokesperson said the firing was because Gonzales "could potentially be a safety risk to our community" if he stayed on the force.

A 4-year-old Phoenix boy is recovering in the hospital after being shot in the face during what family members describe as a dispute over a breakup.

The boy, identified by his family as Qahsiem, underwent surgery and is now playing with toys in his hospital room, though his father says the child remains traumatized by the shooting.

On Tuesday morning, Phoenix police were called to an apartment complex near 32nd Street and Broadway Road for a shooting. That's where officers found the injured boy. He was rushed to a hospital for treatment of his injuries.

"Playing with his toys right now, still in shock, still traumatized a little bit," Meishaq Sinclair, father of the boy, said.

Sinclair was upstairs when he heard the gunshot and raced down to find his son bleeding heavily.

"He was bleeding so much it was like a movie," Sinclair said.

On Wednesday evening, police announced the arrest of 29-year-old Joanna Chalup Cortez.

Officials say she turned herself in and is being charged with multiple charges, including aggravated assault and discharging a firearm at a residence.

Two people were killed, and eight were injured after a shooting at a funeral outside a Salt Lake City church on Wednesday night, with police sharing that no suspects have been taken into custody.

Of the eight injured, three are in critical condition, police said, adding that there is no reason to believe there is further danger to the public.

The incident occurred outside The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 660 North Redwood Road. Police do not have a concrete description of a suspect vehicle, although they are searching from Redwood Road to the Jordan River.

Salt Lake City Police Chief Brian Redd said the shooting did not appear to be a random act.

"We don't believe this was a targeted attack against a religion or anything like that," said Redd. "We don't believe, at this point, that this was random."

