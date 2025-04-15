AM Roundup: Animal rescue warns owners of scam, child porn posted in Tempe, Daybell trial

Good Tuesday morning — and happy Tax Day!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for April 15, 2025; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Ashlee DeMartino -

On this Tuesday, we are keeping record temperatures at bay, but our afternoon temperatures in Phoenix will still be hot.

It will be mostly sunny today with a high of 94 and an overnight low of 69 degrees.

A cool down is on the way by the end of the week, bringing a chance of spotty showers to the Valley by Friday.

Tempe police tell ABC15 they are actively looking to identify a suspect in connection with a spree of child pornography stickers that have been placed along the Western Canal in Tempe.

According to police, “there was a spree of stickers being posted which then stopped for a period of time before starting again.”

Police say they were made aware of the stickers by a citizen who notified police and told ABC15, “aggressive proactive measures are being taken to identify the suspect, because of these measures, we cannot comment further.”

Tempe PD did not provide any description of what was portrayed in the images aside from calling them child pornography.

Lori Daybell's first Arizona trial picked back up on Monday, marking week two.

Daybell is accused of conspiring to kill her fourth husband, Charles Vallow, with the help of her brother. Alex Cox shot and killed Vallow in July 2019, but he claimed self-defense.

On the fifth day of testimony, Dr. Derek Bumgarner, who performed the autopsy on Vallow, was called by prosecutors as the state's first witness of the week.

ABC15's Ashley Holden breaks down what happened inside the courtroom during day five in the player below:

Final witness called to the stand in Lori Daybell trial

HALO Animal Rescue is warning pet owners of a scam involving lost pets and emergency surgery.

HALO President and CEO Heather Allen says the organization received three phone calls Monday and a walk-in with people who were being scammed.

They say the pet owners have a lost pet and received a call from someone posing as HALO saying they have their lost pet and it needs emergency surgery.

The scammers reportedly tell the owners they need to pay thousands of dollars for surgery for their pets.

An airline pilot, with ties to Phoenix, was arrested in Aurora, Colorado, following a multi-agency online child predator operation that began last month.

Ralph Edward Bledsoe, 68, of Florissant was arrested, the Aurora Police Department said.

Bledsoe, an airline pilot, was arrested on Tuesday, April 8, after he arrived at an Aurora hotel, where he thought he would meet up with a minor for a sexual encounter, police said. Investigators also recovered several sexual "gifts" he had sent ahead of time, APD said.

He was booked into jail on charges of internet luring of a child, internet sexual exploitation of a child and attempted sex assault of a child.

He does not have a prior criminal history. However, detectives learned that he may have had sexual encounters with minors in Denver, Pennsylvania and Phoenix, and they found that he had flown in from Canada for the meeting at the Aurora hotel.