AM Roundup: AG Mayes and Grijalva file lawsuit, MCAO sues court to avoid testifying in protester case

Good Wednesday morning, Arizona! We're waking up to a few drops of rain across parts of the Valley and state, so your windshield may get a little wet on your morning commute!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for Wednesday, Oct. 22; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Chance of spotty showers across Arizona

A weak storm system is moving through Arizona this morning, bringing a few spotty showers across parts of the state. It won't be enough to cool us down, though, with afternoon highs climbing into the low 90s.

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes and Adelita Grijalva have officially filed a lawsuit against the U.S. House of Representatives seeking to ensure the Representative-elect's swearing in as a member of Congress following her election win last month.

“Speaker Mike Johnson is actively stripping the people of Arizona of one of their seats in Congress and disenfranchising the voters of Arizona’s seventh Congressional district in the process,” said Attorney General Mayes. “By blocking Adelita Grijalva from taking her rightful oath of office, he is subjecting Arizona’s seventh Congressional district to taxation without representation. I will not allow Arizonans to be silenced or treated as second-class citizens in their own democracy.”

More than a week after Arizona’s secretary of state certified Grijalva’s win in the special election to fill the Congressional District 7 seat held by her late father, she remains in limbo.

U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson has refused to swear Grijalva in until Democrats vote to reopen the government.

“Speaker Johnson’s obstruction has gone far beyond petty partisan politics – it’s an unlawful breach of our Constitution and the democratic process. The voters of Southern Arizona made their choice, yet for four weeks, he has refused to seat a duly elected Member of Congress – denying Southern Arizona its constitutional representation,” said Representative-elect Adelita Grijalva. “I’m proud to join Attorney General Mayes in standing up for the more than 800,000 Arizonans who have been stripped of their voice in Congress. Speaker Johnson cannot continue to disenfranchise an entire district and suppress their representation to shield this administration from accountability and block justice for the Epstein survivors.”

ABC15 listens to residents of CD-7 on the latest lawsuit

Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell is fighting a court order requiring her to testify about her office's handling of charges against 68 pro-Palestine protesters.

The Maricopa County Attorney's Office (MCAO) filed a special action in Maricopa County Superior Court alleging that a county justice court erred in granting an Anti-SLAPP motion filed by the protesters.

The lead defense attorney in the case called the special action a desperate attempt by Mitchell to avoid taking the stand.

“What exactly is happening that has this county attorney so scared to take the stand?" said attorney Steve Benedetto. "What we are talking about is her walking into a justice court, where her lawyers practice every single day, swearing to tell the truth, presumably telling the truth, and that would be the end of it."

The county attorney's office declined to comment beyond what was filed in court.

In the special action, MCAO claims Justice of the Peace Tyler Kissell was wrong to rule that she must testify in mid-November about whether her office retaliated against protesters for their free speech.

Maricopa County Attorney sues court to avoid testifying in pro-Palestine protester case

When business went flat earlier this year, East Valley pizza shop owner Jamie Hamzeh thought he was about to serve his last slice.

But before closing the doors on his San Tan Valley pizzeria, he turned to the community with one simple question: “What can I do to earn your business back?”

What happened next reignited not just his ovens but his spirit.

The flood of feedback, encouragement, and love from neighbors helped Hamzeh transform Geno’s Giant Slice into a family-focused, thriving hub once again.

Now, with “Kids Eat Free Mondays,” photo ops for families, and a slogan that says it all — “Not just a pizzeria, your pizzeria” — Hamzeh’s story is a reminder that with heart, humility, and community, even tough times can rise again.

East Valley pizzeria returns from tough times thanks to community support

The Big 12 Conference fined No. 24 Arizona State $50,000 and publicly reprimanded the school after its fans stormed the field following Saturday's win over No. 14 Texas Tech.

“The Big 12 prioritizes the safety of all players, coaches and officials,” Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark said in a statement Tuesday. “The Conference will continue to work with all of its institutions on event management policies at all Big 12 venues.”

Arizona State's fans poured out of the stands after the Sun Devils rallied to beat the Red Raiders 26-22 at Mountain America Stadium. The Sun Devils blew a 12-point, fourth-quarter lead, but rallied behind quarterback Sam Leavitt, taking the lead on Raleek Brown's 1-yard touchdown run with 34 seconds left.

Arizona State moved back into the AP Top 25 after the win.

