East Valley pizzeria returns from tough times thanks to community support

SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ — When business went flat earlier this year, East Valley pizza shop owner Jamie Hamzeh thought he was about to serve his last slice.

But before closing the doors on his San Tan Valley pizzeria, he turned to the community with one simple question: “What can I do to earn your business back?”

What happened next reignited not just his ovens but his spirit.

The flood of feedback, encouragement, and love from neighbors helped Hamzeh transform Geno’s Giant Slice into a family-focused, thriving hub once again.

Now, with “Kids Eat Free Mondays,” photo ops for families, and a slogan that says it all — “Not just a pizzeria, your pizzeria” — Hamzeh’s story is a reminder that with heart, humility, and community, even tough times can rise again.