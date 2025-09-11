AM Roundup: Activist Charlie Kirk killed in Utah, 9/11 events in the Valley, deportee data

PHOENIX — Happy Thursday! Winds will pick up and temperatures will start to cool down today. Fall is right around the corner!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for Thursday, September 11; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Winds cranking up across Arizona as temperatures drop

Winds will stay on the breezy side this afternoon in the Valley, with gusts up to 25 miles per hour. Temperatures won't be quite as hot, topping out at 103º. There's also a slight chance of a storm this evening.

Conservative activist Charlie Kirk, 31, has died after being shot at an event at Utah Valley University on Wednesday afternoon.

A single shot was fired on the Orem campus toward Kirk, a visiting speaker, shortly after noon, the school said.

"He was hit and taken from the location by his security," the university said. He was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

Immediately following the news, state and national leaders issued statements on social media.

Many vigils were held for Kirk around the Valley Wednesday night. Watch full coverage in the players below.

As the Trump administration ramps up its mass deportation efforts, a migrant shelter in Nogales, Mexico, has been surveying people after they have been removed from the United States.

The Kino Border Initiative shelter takes in deportees removed through Nogales, and also helps migrants as they wait to enter the U.S. legally.

They found that since May, most deportees had been living in Arizona, and nearly 40% were separated from family still in the U.S. They also found that almost half of all people deported had been living in the U.S. for ten or more years before their removal.

"It's heartbreaking what's happening. The system is broken," said Karina Morales, an immigration services provider in Phoenix.

Massive data breaches affected millions of Americans this month, raising growing concerns about the protection of your online personal information.

The Let ABC15 Know Team is cutting through the noise, explaining what you need to understand about these cyberattacks.

The recent data breaches impacted Google and TransUnion.

Nearly 4.4 million Americans had their information exposed in the recent breach.

State government buildings in Arizona will fly flags at half-staff in remembrance of the lives lost during the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

In addition to the flags being lowered, several metro Phoenix events are scheduled to honor the victims of the deadliest terrorist attack in U.S. history.

The largest memorial is the annual Tempe Healing Field at Tempe Beach Park, which includes activities and a vast display of American flags over four days.

The Tempe Healing Field flags will be on display until volunteers take them down, starting at 6 a.m. Monday.