9/11 victims honored by lowered flags, Valley remembrance events

State government buildings in Arizona will fly flags at half-staff in remembrance of the lives lost during the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

In addition to the flags being lowered, several metro Phoenix events are scheduled to honor the victims of the deadliest terrorist attack in U.S. history.

The largest memorial is the annual Tempe Healing Field at Tempe Beach Park, which includes activities and a vast display of American flags over four days.

The Tempe Healing Field flags will be on display until volunteers take them down, starting at 6 a.m. Monday.

In another Thursday event, the town of Gilbert will hold its annual memorial ceremony at its 9/11 Memorial Plaza starting at 6:30 p.m.

