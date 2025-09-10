Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsNational News

Actions

State, national leaders react to shooting of conservative activist Charlie Kirk

Conservative activist Charlie Kirk has been shot at an event at Utah Valley University
Conservative activist Charlie Kirk has been shot at an event at Utah Valley University
Charlie Kirk Shot
Posted
and last updated

OREM, UT — Charlie Kirk, the founder of the conservative youth activist organization Turning Point USA, was shot during an event at Utah Valley University on Wednesday, according to law enforcement sources.

A suspect is in custody, according to the university.

A single shot was fired on campus toward Kirk, a visiting speaker, shortly after noon, the school said.

Immediately following the news, state and national leaders issued statements on social media.

Read more of them below:

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

SNG_Digital_Ad_480x360_CTA.jpg