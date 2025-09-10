State, national leaders react to shooting of conservative activist Charlie Kirk

OREM, UT — Charlie Kirk, the founder of the conservative youth activist organization Turning Point USA, was shot during an event at Utah Valley University on Wednesday, according to law enforcement sources.

A suspect is in custody, according to the university.

A single shot was fired on campus toward Kirk, a visiting speaker, shortly after noon, the school said.

Immediately following the news, state and national leaders issued statements on social media.

“We must all pray for Charlie Kirk, who has been shot. A great guy from top to bottom. GOD BLESS HIM!” - President Donald J. Trump pic.twitter.com/GqYC4QdhA1 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) September 10, 2025

Read more of them below:

Say a prayer for Charlie Kirk, a genuinely good guy and a young father. — JD Vance (@JDVance) September 10, 2025

I am deeply disturbed by the shooting in Utah. Doug and I send our prayers to Charlie Kirk and his family.



Let me be clear: Political violence has no place in America. I condemn this act, and we all must work together to ensure this does not lead to more violence. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) September 10, 2025

Political violence has no place in this country. We must condemn this horrifying attack.



My thoughts are with Charlie Kirk and his family. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) September 10, 2025

I'm horrified to hear that Charlie Kirk was shot at an event in Utah.



Democratic societies will always have political disagreements, but we must never allow America to become a country that confronts those disagreements with violence.



Mark and I are praying for Charlie's… — Gabrielle Giffords (@GabbyGiffords) September 10, 2025

I am horrified by the violent attack on Charlie Kirk. In a democracy, we solve our disagreements at the ballot box. Political violence is never acceptable. — Katie Hobbs (@katiehobbs) September 10, 2025

Horrific news. Let’s hope he is well and keep him and his families in your prayers. https://t.co/yHBxzznW15 — Ruben Gallego (@RubenGallego) September 10, 2025

The attack on Charlie Kirk is disgusting, vile, and reprehensible. In the United States of America, we must reject political violence in EVERY form. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) September 10, 2025

Political violence has no place in this country. Our thoughts are with Charlie Kirk and his family.



Gun violence does not discriminate and the government’s inaction has consequences for every American. https://t.co/0TWMc6dYDN — Arizona Senate Democrats (@AZSenateDems) September 10, 2025