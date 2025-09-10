State, national leaders react to shooting of conservative activist Charlie Kirk

OREM, UT — Charlie Kirk, the founder of the conservative youth activist organization Turning Point USA, was shot during an event at Utah Valley University on Wednesday, according to law enforcement sources.
A suspect is in custody, according to the university.
A single shot was fired on campus toward Kirk, a visiting speaker, shortly after noon, the school said.
Immediately following the news, state and national leaders issued statements on social media.
“We must all pray for Charlie Kirk, who has been shot. A great guy from top to bottom. GOD BLESS HIM!” - President Donald J. Trump pic.twitter.com/GqYC4QdhA1— The White House (@WhiteHouse) September 10, 2025
Say a prayer for Charlie Kirk, a genuinely good guy and a young father.— JD Vance (@JDVance) September 10, 2025
I am deeply disturbed by the shooting in Utah. Doug and I send our prayers to Charlie Kirk and his family.— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) September 10, 2025
Let me be clear: Political violence has no place in America. I condemn this act, and we all must work together to ensure this does not lead to more violence.
Political violence has no place in this country. We must condemn this horrifying attack.— Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) September 10, 2025
My thoughts are with Charlie Kirk and his family.
I'm horrified to hear that Charlie Kirk was shot at an event in Utah.— Gabrielle Giffords (@GabbyGiffords) September 10, 2025
Democratic societies will always have political disagreements, but we must never allow America to become a country that confronts those disagreements with violence.
Mark and I are praying for Charlie's…
I am horrified by the violent attack on Charlie Kirk. In a democracy, we solve our disagreements at the ballot box. Political violence is never acceptable.— Katie Hobbs (@katiehobbs) September 10, 2025
Horrific news. Let’s hope he is well and keep him and his families in your prayers. https://t.co/yHBxzznW15— Ruben Gallego (@RubenGallego) September 10, 2025
The attack on Charlie Kirk is disgusting, vile, and reprehensible. In the United States of America, we must reject political violence in EVERY form.— Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) September 10, 2025
Political violence has no place in this country. Our thoughts are with Charlie Kirk and his family.— Arizona Senate Democrats (@AZSenateDems) September 10, 2025
Gun violence does not discriminate and the government’s inaction has consequences for every American. https://t.co/0TWMc6dYDN
I’ve been told Charlie Kirk is alive.— Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) September 10, 2025
Continue praying for Charlie! 🙏
America saw a miracle after Trump was shot because we as a nation were praying a covering of protection over him before he was ever shot in Butler.
America needs to see another miracle from all of us…