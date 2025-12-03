AM Roundup: ABC15’s Claus-a-Thon day, AG files lawsuit against Temu, cooldown arrives

Good Wednesday morning, and happy Claus-a-Thon day!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for Wednesday, Dec. 3; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Snow coming to the high country as Valley forecast stays dry

The cooldown kicks in today as a storm system sweeps across Arizona. Valley highs drop into the mid-60s this afternoon, and we're back in the 40s overnight under mostly clear skies.

Today is our big Claus-a-Thon donation day! From 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., our phone lines are open, taking donations to help those in need this holiday season. Call 855-522-1515 or click here to donate.

Donors contributing $5 or more will be entered into weekly drawings for a chance to win a new Ford F-150 Super Crew truck or Lincoln Corsair, with 15 finalists each receiving a $100 Visa gift card.

Benefiting charities include Military Assistance Mission (MAM), Southwest Autism Research and Resource Center (SARRC), Special Olympics Arizona, St. Mary's Food Bank, and New Life Center.

Over the past 25 years, your donations to Operation Santa Claus have helped to provide more than 1.4 million toys for families.

Learn more and donate here!

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes has filed a lawsuit against a popular shopping app, alleging it steals user data and puts Arizona residents at risk.

Mayes announced the lawsuit during a press conference on Tuesday, claiming Temu violates Arizona's Consumer Fraud Act by collecting sensitive data without permission and counterfeiting brands.

The lawsuit alleges the Chinese-owned app can infect user devices with malware to steal private information without consent.

Mayes warns that behind Temu's low prices and advertising, there is real danger for Arizona consumers, including minors.

Temu, which offers ultra-low prices to buyers, handles tens of millions of shipments to the U.S. each year through more than 80,000 China-based sellers. It was the most downloaded app last year, the attorney general's office says.

Arizona AG Mayes files lawsuit against Temu, alleging data theft and malware

A state representative is seeking answers about Arizona's Department of Child Safety (DCS) after the agency blamed attorneys for high legal costs in a case where a jury found the department violated a family's constitutional rights.

In an email, Rep. Rachel Keshel called DCS's response to ABC15’s report on the case "complete BS" and said it "epitomizes the agency not taking responsibility for the egregious things they did to this family."

The criticism comes after DCS issued a statement about a federal lawsuit filed by the Stein family, who the agency fought for six years.

The state’s defense failed at almost every step, losing motions and appeals, ultimately costing taxpayers nearly $3 million combined for legal fees and a verdict.

In that statement, DCS said it was "unfortunate that this case has resulted in significant legal fees, with the attorneys walking away with more compensation than the family, rather than resources directly benefiting children and families."

Lawmaker calls DCS response to $3 million lawsuit 'complete BS'

After being laid off from the company she’d devoted 12 years to, Chelsea Kenney suddenly found herself with something she wasn’t used to: time.

While her husband kept working, she took a moment to breathe before jumping back into the job hunt. But when SNAP benefits were delayed for many across the Valley, Chelsea decided to turn her time off into something that mattered.

She transformed her Phoenix home's carport into “The Giving Shelf” pantry, a quiet, no-questions-asked spot stocked with food and essentials for anyone who needs them.

Chelsea has watched neighbors drop off donations, and others pick them up, all without applause or attention — that is, until a woman named Kimberly reached out to ABC15, wanting the world to know about the woman behind this humble little pantry, and the impact Chelsea is making on her street.

Phoenix woman transforms carport into humble pantry for neighbors in need