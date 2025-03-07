AM Roundup: ABC15 Weather Action Day, one killed during DEA investigation, PHX PD lawsuit

Happy Friday! The roads are already wet in many parts of the Valley and the high country is seeing snow!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for March 7;

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - ABC15 Weather Action Day

It's an ABC15 Weather Action Day as widespread rain and snow showers are moving through Arizona. Showers will stick around through the afternoon.

Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies and cool temperatures with highs in the low 60s.

One person died after a shooting involving police near 19th Avenue and Beardsley Road on Thursday morning.

The Drug Enforcement Administration released a statement Thursday afternoon confirming that there was a shooting that took place during a narcotics investigation.

Phoenix police confirm to ABC15 that no officers were injured in the incident and that they are not looking for any other suspects.

Glendale Police Department, Phoenix Police Department, and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency are all investigating the incident.

The deaf man repeatedly punched and tasered by Phoenix police officers in August has filed a federal lawsuit against the city.

Tyron McAlpin’s arrest grabbed national headlines after ABC15 broadcasted video of the sudden and violent encounter.

In the new complaint filed by McAlpin, his attorneys allege that officers assaulted him, violated his constitutional rights, and wrote false reports to arrest him.

“In the last 10 years, the City has repeatedly avoided disciplining officers who used force, including deadly force, in ways that violated City policies and training,” according to the lawsuit. “This failure to discipline or retrain officers is so widespread that it amounts to an unwritten policy that has created a culture of impunity among the City’s officers.”

It's a snow day!

Flagstaff Unified School District has announced that all of its schools will be closed Friday, March 7, due to winter weather.

The closure includes all classes, after-school activities, food service, and the FACTS Program.

Officials announced the decision is based on a number of factors, including weather forecasts, road conditions and closures, access to FUSD parking areas and sites, transportation, impact on instruction and scheduled activities, and timelines for mobilizing communication.

FUSD is on Spring Break next week, March 10-14.

ABC15 is listening to community members raising concerns that President Donald Trump’s federal cuts could impact Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits.

It’s an issue first brought up Wednesday night, when hundreds of people showed up to a town hall in the Valley expressing their concerns about federal firings and funding freezes.

Grocery prices are a major stressor right now for so many, including Phoenix mom Nina Murillo.

“It's unaffordable, is the word,” Nina Murillo said. “I work overtime. So I work ten-hour shifts just to make ends meet. For these prices.”

