One person dead after shooting involving police near 19th Avenue and Beardsley Road

PHOENIX — One person has died after a shooting involving police near 19th Avenue and Beardsley Road on Thursday morning.

Air15

Phoenix police confirm to ABC15 no officers were injured in the incident and they are not looking for any other suspects.

Glendale Police Department, Phoenix Police Department, and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency are all investigating the incident.

Authorities have not yet provided details on what led to the shooting.

The identity of the person shot and killed has not been released.