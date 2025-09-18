AM Roundup: ABC pulls Jimmy Kimmel, APS looking at 14% rate hike, Mercury win!

PHOENIX — Happy Thursday! Rain chances return today and tomorrow, and we need every drop we can get!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for Thursday, September 18; here's what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Storm chances back in the Valley!

Big changes are on the way as monsoon moisture builds across Arizona. Here in the Valley, the best chance for rain and thunderstorms arrives Thursday evening into Friday morning. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies and a cooler high temperature near 98º.

Disney’s ABC is taking Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night talk show off the air indefinitely amid a controversy over his recent comments about Charlie Kirk’s suspected killer.

“Jimmy Kimmel Live will be pre-empted indefinitely,” an ABC spokesperson said, declining to share any further details.

A representative for Kimmel did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The abrupt announcement came Wednesday evening after at least one major operator of ABC-affiliated stations said it would not broadcast the show “for the foreseeable future.”

President Donald Trump — who has frequently sparred with Kimmel — celebrated all the way from the UK, where he is on a state visit.

Two shootings involving officers are under investigation across the Valley early Thursday morning.

One shooting occurred in Mesa in a neighborhood near Mesa Drive and Southern Avenue.

Another shooting occurred in the West Valley, involving Glendale police.

Glendale Police Department officials say there was an initial call that officers responded to around 12:40 a.m. at a home near 91st and Glendale avenues.

Arizona Public Service, the state’s largest utility, has released dates for public hearings related to its proposed 14% rate hike.

The company is required to hold hearings before the Arizona Corporation Commission as part of the process for any proposed rate increase.

The first opportunity for comment is scheduled for January 20. Comments will be taken between 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. that day at the commission office, 1200 W. Washington St. Instructions for calling in by telephone that day are also available here.

Two more meetings will follow on February 18 and May 18.

Customers can also give their written comments to the commission at any time through the commission’s website.

Satou Sabally and Alyssa Thomas each scored 15 points to help the Phoenix Mercury beat the New York Liberty 86-60 in Game 2 on Wednesday night, evening the best-of-three playoff series.

The decisive Game 3 will be Friday night in Phoenix.

Sabally was coming off one of the worst shooting games of her career when she was 2 for 17 in Game 1, but said in practice Tuesday that she was confident she'd bounce back. Kahleah Copper and DeWanna Bonner each had 14.

New York had a huge emotional lift before the game with Breanna Stewart able to play after spraining the MCL in her left knee in overtime of Game 1 on Sunday. She was in her customary starting spot, but was mostly ineffective with just six points in 20 minutes. The boost from Stewart playing didn't last long.

After the 75-69 Game 1 loss, Phoenix players felt they missed a lot of shots they normally hit. Those shots were falling on Wednesday night.