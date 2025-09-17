APS seeks 14% rate hike, schedules hearings for customer input

PHOENIX — Arizona Public Service, the state’s largest utility, has released dates for public hearings related to its proposed 14% rate hike.

The company is required to hold hearings before the Arizona Corporation Commission as part of the process for any proposed rate increase.

The first opportunity for comment is scheduled for January 20. Comments will be taken between 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. that day at the commission office, 1200 W. Washington St. Instructions for calling in by telephone that day are also available here.

Two more meetings will follow on February 18 and May 18.

Customers can also give their written comments to the commission at any time through the commission’s website.

The proposed increase is already drawing criticism. Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes is intervening in the rate case, saying it’s unacceptable for a monopoly utility to take more from families who are already struggling from inflation.

APS officials say the increase is necessary because current rates don’t cover what it costs to operate a reliable energy grid.

The new rates, if approved, would become effective “no earlier” than July 8, 2026, according to APS.

The request comes one year after the commission approved an increase to boost the average residential bill by about 8 percent more a month. APS says that increase was needed because of higher costs, including inflation, high-interest rates, and a volatile supply chain.

The corporation commission – a group of five elected officials – makes the final decision on APS rates.

