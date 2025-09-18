Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Storm chances back in the Valley!

Big changes are on the way as monsoon moisture increases across Arizona. We could see severe storms across parts of the state in the coming days.
PHOENIX — Big changes are on the way as monsoon moisture increases across Arizona.

At the same time, a storm system will move in from the west and pull in leftover moisture from what was once Tropical Storm Mario.

Together, these ingredients could trigger severe storms and flash flooding in parts of the state.

A Flood Watch is in effect today and tomorrow for La Paz and Yuma counties, including Yuma and Quartzsite.

Excessive runoff could lead to flooding along rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying areas. Low-water crossings may become impassable in this part of the state.

Here in the Valley, our best shot at rain and thunderstorms will be from Thursday evening through Friday morning.

Any storms that develop could bring strong wind gusts, blowing dust, frequent lightning, and heavy downpours that may cause localized flooding.

Temperatures will drop into the upper 90s on Thursday and Friday, but it will feel muggy as moisture surges into the area.

High pressure will return over the weekend, bringing drier air and hotter weather.

Phoenix will climb back into the low 100s on Saturday and Sunday, then reach around 105 again during the first few days of fall.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 2.15" (-3.01" from average)

Monsoon 2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.68" (-1.55" from average)
Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.
PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain
