AM Roundup: 35 people arrested in federal raids at Zipps locations, Phoenix speeding cameras, near-record heat

Good Thursday morning, Arizona!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for Thursday, Jan. 29; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Near-record warmth this weekend in the Valley!

High pressure continues to dominate, keeping our warm-up going. Expect mostly clear skies today with Valley highs in the mid-70s, then cooler conditions tonight as lows fall into the upper 40s.

Nearly three dozen people were arrested during Monday's federal raids at Zipps Sports Grill locations across the Valley.

A spokesperson with the Department of Homeland Security announced 35 people suspected of being in the country illegally were arrested.

The department has not provided details on those individuals.

On Monday, federal agents with Homeland Security, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and the U.S. Border Patrol were spotted at most restaurant locations to serve 15 criminal federal search warrants.

According to a statement from HSI, the investigation was an ongoing operation focused on several federal law violations, including the employment of undocumented immigrants, identity theft, and document fraud.

Homeland Security has not provided further details about the investigation or its findings.

DHS releases new details in Valley Zipps raids

Less than a year after Phoenix police touted an arrest in a cold case murder, prosecutors quietly dropped charges against a Mexican man who defense attorneys claim was the victim of a botched investigation driven by facial recognition technology.

The court officially dismissed the first-degree murder charge against Javier Lorenzano-Nunez on August 5, 2025.

The case fell apart just 10 months after his high-profile arrest .

The Phoenix Police Department and the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office did not agree to interviews to discuss the case and would not state whether they believed investigators targeted, arrested, and charged the wrong man.

But in emailed statements, the agencies stood by their case.

‘The Phoenix Police Department remains steadfast in its commitment to seeking justice for victims who cannot speak for themselves… This case remains open, and we are unwavering in our commitment to securing justice for (the victim) and her family,” a city spokesperson wrote.

Police used facial recognition to make a big cold case bust. The case quickly fell apart.

A Maricopa County judge will decide whether Southwest Airlines has to pay more than $2.3 million in labor fines after state regulators say the company retaliated against workers who used their earned sick time.

The penalties continue to grow by about $3,000 each day.

ABC15 was the first to report on this dispute , which began three years ago. Airline mechanics in Arizona complained they were being punished for calling in sick. The workers say Southwest put disciplinary warnings in their personnel files for taking their earned sick time.

“Aircraft mechanics who make our planes airworthy should not be forced to go to work when they are sick, especially when they have a surplus in their earned sick leave bank,” said Lee Seham, an attorney representing some of the workers.

Seham said Arizona passed its sick time law for good reason.

“Arizona adopted this law because we don't want sick people coming to work to spread contagion, to harm their health even more,” he said.

The workers say they’re still dealing with the consequences of using their sick time.

Southwest Airlines sick time retaliation case now in Maricopa County court

The City of Phoenix has announced more than a dozen locations where traffic cameras are returning to roadways starting next month.

According to the city, 17 speed-monitoring cameras will go up in various locations starting February 23. Nine of those cameras will rotate locations, changing every six months, and eight will be placed in school zones, also rotating locations.

The program will include a 30-day warning period, during which speed violators will be sent warning notices.

Enforcement with citations will start on March 25, the city says.