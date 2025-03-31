AM Roundup: 300+ shots fired in deadly shooting, tuition help deadline, Daybell jury selection

Good Monday morning!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for March 31, 2025; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Ashlee DeMartino - Locally breezy to gusty as temperatures trend below normal

Cold fronts moving through Arizona this week will drop temperatures below normal and kick up our winds.

It will be mostly sunny this afternoon with a highs in the 80s. Expect Valley wind gusts up to 30 mph on Monday and Tuesday.

Overnights will be cloudy with lows in the 50s.

A woman is dead and a juvenile male is hurt after a shooting early Sunday morning in west Phoenix.

Phoenix police say they were called to the area near 35th Avenue and McDowell Road around 2 a.m. for a shots fired call.

According to police, multiple homes and vehicles were struck by gunfire. More than 300 shell casings were found throughout the area, according to Phoenix police.

The deadline to guarantee access to the Arizona Promise Program for in-state high school seniors is April 1. The program helps make sure low-income students get their tuition and fees covered at ASU, U of A, and NAU.

In order to be eligible, high school seniors must send in their FAFSA, an application for federal student aid, by this Tuesday. If they receive Pell Grants and have at least a 2.5 GPA, if there's any remaining tuition and fees after aid and scholarships the program will cover the rest.

The Arizona Promise Program is funded by the state government, which, in 2024, allocated $40 million for Arizona students.

Historically, Arizona high school seniors have lagged behind the rest of the country in the percentage of them who submit a FAFSA.

Save some money and still have fun with these Phoenix-area deals and freebies from March 31-April 6:



April 3 is National Burrito Day, and Mesquite Fresh Street Mex is celebrating by discounting 50% off burritos at all ten restaurant locations. Customers can reap the discount both when ordering in-person or online via eatmesquite.com.

is celebrating by discounting 50% off burritos at all ten restaurant locations. Customers can reap the discount both when ordering in-person or online via eatmesquite.com. Shake Shack is offering free Avocado Bacon Burgers through April 7! Here’s how to get it: Place a minimum $10 Shake Shack order (via kiosk in-Shack or via the Shack App or website for delivery or pick-up) and enter promo code SHOWDOWN for one free Avocado Bacon Burger. Once items are added to the cart, the offer will automatically apply. Limit one free burger per order.

is offering free Avocado Bacon Burgers through April 7! Here’s how to get it: Place a minimum $10 Shake Shack order (via kiosk in-Shack or via the Shack App or website for delivery or pick-up) and enter promo code SHOWDOWN for one free Avocado Bacon Burger. Once items are added to the cart, the offer will automatically apply. Limit one free burger per order. Burger chain Fatburger is offering its Baby Fat burger for $5.99 through June 30 via www.fatburger.com with code BABYFAT5, or in-store at participating locations.

Twin Peaks: For Lent, from March 7-April 18, get Fish and Chips and a drink starting at $10 at participating locations.

For Lent, from March 7-April 18, get Fish and Chips and a drink starting at $10 at participating locations. See more deals in the link in the headline.



Today is the start of jury selection in the Lori Daybell trial.

Daybell is on trial in Phoenix for the murder of her fourth husband, Charles Vallow. Daybell will be tried separately for conspiring to kill her niece’s ex-husband, Brandon Boudreaux.

Daybell has already been convicted of killing her two children, JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan.

Reporter Adam Mintzer has the latest on ABC15 Mornings.

KNXV Lori Vallow Daybell appears in a Maricopa Court on Dec. 5, 2024.