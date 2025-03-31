MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Locally breezy to gusty as temperatures trend below normal

PHOENIX — The Valley is set to warm up today before a BIG cool down kicks in.

Winds are expected to increase ahead of one of the multiple storm systems set to pass through Arizona this week.

In that Valley, we will start the new work week off with morning temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s and the afternoon, we will warm up to the mid-80s.

Winds increase across the Valley Monday with sustained speeds between 10-15 mph and gusts up to 25 mph. In northern and eastern Arizona wind gusts up to 40 mph.

On Tuesday, we will see the most potent wind with gusts in the Valley up to 30 mph, and in the high country, winds could gust up to 50 mph.

Beware of the potential for blowing dust at times across the state.

A Wind Advisory is in place Monday into Tuesday for areas along and north of the Mogollon Rim and in the northwest pocket of our state, along with eastern Arizona.

With increased winds and lower humidity in southeastern Arizona, a Fire Weather Warning will begin for that region on Tuesday.

Secure loose outdoor objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Winds this strong can make driving more difficult, especially for higher profile vehicles, like RVs, campers, and tractor-trailers, so be extra careful.

These storm systems will bring multiple chances for rain and snow chance across the high country.

Meanwhile, in the Valley, our only chance will be Friday and it is a very slim chance.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.87" (-1.68" from average)

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-1.85" from average)

Monsoon 2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.74" (-1.69" from average)

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

