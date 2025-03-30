Woman dead, man hurt after being shot near 35th Avenue and McDowell Road

PHOENIX — A woman is dead and a man is hurt after a shooting early Sunday morning in west Phoenix.

Phoenix police say they were called to the area near 35th Avenue and McDowell Road around 2 a.m. for a shots fired call.

When officers arrived, they found a woman who had been shot.

That woman, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

During the investigation, police learned a man had walked into a nearby hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

It was determined he was also shot in this incident.

Police say the suspect(s) left the scene before officers arrived.

The shooting remains under investigation.