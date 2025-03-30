Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Woman dead, man hurt after being shot near 35th Avenue and McDowell Road

No one is in custody in connection to the shooting at this point
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
3314 W Willetta GSW call 3-30-25.PNG
Posted

PHOENIX — A woman is dead and a man is hurt after a shooting early Sunday morning in west Phoenix.

Phoenix police say they were called to the area near 35th Avenue and McDowell Road around 2 a.m. for a shots fired call.

When officers arrived, they found a woman who had been shot.

That woman, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

During the investigation, police learned a man had walked into a nearby hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

It was determined he was also shot in this incident.

Police say the suspect(s) left the scene before officers arrived.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen