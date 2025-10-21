AM Roundup: 2017 homicide suspect caught in Mexico, UA declines funding deal, rain chances

PHOENIX — Happy Tuesday!

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Temperatures climbing back into the 90s

Temperatures are climbing back into the low 90s under building high pressure, but there's still a slight chance for a few spotty showers later today. Rainfall looks light this evening and tomorrow, with overnight lows around 70.

An arrest has been made in connection with a 2017 homicide in Phoenix.

Phoenix Police Department says 34-year-old Michael Anthony Arredondo was taken into custody in Mexico in connection with the murder of Evin Paulos.

In June 2017, Paulos was found unresponsive in a parking lot near Pinnacle Peak and Cave Creek roads. He had been stabbed about 30 times, according to police.

Soon after the incident, police told ABC15 that they had identified a suspect in the case, and a task force was working to locate the suspect.

Officials say Arredondo was taken into custody on Sept. 25 and was extradited to the United States.

The battle for academic freedom and institutional sovereignty in higher education continues to play out as another university has rejected a White House offer for expanded access to federal funding in return for agreeing to a series of demands.

After a meeting at the White House on Friday, the University of Virginia declined an offer by the Trump administration to join a compact that would potentially give preferential funding in exchange for a list of changes to school policy, including no longer considering sex and ethnicity in admissions and capping international enrollment.

UArizona made its announcement Monday afternoon.

You can see the letter university president Suresh Garimella sent to Secretary of Education Linda McMahon in the link above.

You plan every detail to make your wedding day perfect, but what happens when the one person responsible for filming those memories doesn't deliver? The Let ABC15 Team is helping a group of married couples try to get their wedding footage.

"It's such sensitive footage that it's like, I didn't want to do anything to upset him or to ruin anything for us, because that's something that obviously can't be re-recorded," said a newly wed Phoenix woman.

Let ABC15 Know has spoken with multiple couples who say Ronnie Cozzolino, of Phlix Photography Services, did not fulfill the contracts he agreed to with the couples for their wedding day video.

While Cozzolino did not agree to an on-camera interview, he told Let ABC15 Know in a text that, "my only goal now is to officially close that chapter, leave my old photography business behind, and resolve these outstanding issues with dignity."

In Phoenix, a museum dedicated to preserving the heroes of firefighting is now fighting a battle of its own.

The Hall of Flame Museum of Firefighting, home to one of the world’s largest collections of fire trucks and artifacts, was nearly washed away during recent storms.

Two separate floods in just weeks have caused up to $100,000 in damage, threatening priceless pieces of firefighting history, including trucks dating back three centuries. Many artifacts that can only be found right here in Arizona.

Staff raced to save the collection as rainwater poured inside, and now they’re working to protect it from ever happening again.

