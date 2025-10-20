Phoenix's Hall of Flame firefighting museum looking for community support after storm damage

PHOENIX — In Phoenix, a museum dedicated to preserving the heroes of firefighting is now fighting a battle of its own.

The Hall of Flame Museum of Firefighting, home to one of the world’s largest collections of fire trucks and artifacts, was nearly washed away during recent storms.

Two separate floods in just weeks have caused up to $100,000 in damage, threatening priceless pieces of firefighting history, including trucks dating back three centuries. Many artifacts that can only be found right here in Arizona.

Staff raced to save the collection as rainwater poured inside, and now they’re working to protect it from ever happening again.

ABC15's Cameron Polom talked with the museum's longtime curator and local firefighters, who shared what the museum and community support mean to them. Watch the full story in the video player above.

If you'd like to learn more about the efforts to restore the museum after damage and help keep its history alive, you can check out a GoFundMe fundraiser online here.