Home Pros: West Shore Home

Contact West Shore Home

Phone: 602-610-5610

Website: westshorehome.com

West Shore Home helps Valley homeowners tackle the projects their homes need most, including bathroom remodels, replacement windows, entry doors and new flooring. Each product is chosen with Phoenix in mind, built to stand up to triple-digit summers, intense sun and desert dust.

Many Phoenix homes still have their original bathrooms. West Shore Home offers shower remodels, tub-to-shower conversions, accessible upgrades like low-threshold showers and grab bars, and full bathroom remodels. Its sealed, grout-free shower walls protect against water damage and wipe clean without scrubbing.

Beyond the bathroom, West Shore Home installs ENERGY STAR®-certified vinyl windows designed to keep cool air in and take some strain off your AC. Its fiberglass and steel entry doors have fade-resistant finishes and tight weatherstripping that helps keep out dust and scorpions. Its flooring options include luxury vinyl plank, luxury vinyl tile and engineered hardwood, all of which click into place over existing hard surfaces with no tear-out required.

West Shore Home serves homeowners throughout the Greater Phoenix area, from Peoria to Chandler and Mesa to Avondale. Every project starts with a free in-home consultation. A design consultant walks you through your options and gives you an exact price during the same visit. Flexible financing is available with approved credit.

