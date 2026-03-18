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Check Up AZ: FREE Mammograms with Check for a Lump

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Community in Action. Early Detection in Motion!
Mobile Mammogram Event April 30, 2026
Phoenix, AZ — Community compassion is rolling into action this spring! Check for a Lump is proud to announce a special mobile mammogram event made possible through the generous support of BHHS Legacy Foundation, in partnership with SimonMed Imaging’s MOM (Mobile On-site Mammography) unit. This collaborative effort is designed to remove barriers to care and bring lifesaving breast screenings directly to women who need them most.
 
By uniting nonprofit resources, philanthropic funding, and medical expertise, the event reflects the power of community working together to improve health outcomes and ensure no one is left behind due to financial or access challenges.
 
Event Highlights:
When: April 30, 2026
Where: 360 E Coronado Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85004
Time: 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM
What: Free mobile mammograms for eligible individuals, provided in a comfortable, state-of-the-art mobile unit staffed by experienced medical professionals.
 
This initiative is part of Check for a Lump’s goal to create a continuum of care, reaching individuals before, during, and after a breast cancer diagnosis through education, screening access, and support services. Early detection saves lives, and events like this demonstrate how partnerships can turn compassion into action.
 
For more information about Check for a Lump’s programs or future screening events, please visit their website or follow them on social media.
 
Together, we can bring hope, health, and healing to our community.

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