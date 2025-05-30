Watch Now
Man recalls early years in Poston War Relocation Center near Parker, Arizona

More than 120,000 people of Japanese descent were incarcerated during World War II
In 1942, President Franklin Roosevelt signed an executive order that ended up with the incarceration of more than 120,000 people of Japanese descent during World War II. One of those people, Richard Matsushi, still lives in Arizona today. As a young boy, he and his family had to go to the Poston War Relocation Center near Parker, Arizona.
Man recalls early years in Poston War Relocation Center near Parker, Arizona
ABC15's Elenee Dao talked with Matsushi about his experience in the internment camps. Watch the full story in the video player above.

If you'd like to learn more about this piece of history, you can head to the Chandler Museum, where there is an exhibit about the incarceration in Gila River.

ABC15's Nick Ciletti previously interviewed another woman who spent some of her early life in "the camps."

Remembering life inside 'war relocation' camps forced upon Japanese communities

