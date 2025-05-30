Man recalls early years in Poston War Relocation Center near Parker, Arizona

PARKER, AZ — In 1942, President Franklin Roosevelt signed an executive order that ended up with the incarceration of more than 120,000 people of Japanese descent during World War II.

One of those people, Richard Matsushi, still lives in Arizona today.

As a young boy, he and his family had to go to the Poston War Relocation Center near Parker, Arizona.

