Lockdown lifted at Payson schools after threat deemed not credible

PAYSON, AZ — The lockdown at Payson schools has been lifted after a threat made against the district was determined to be not credible, according to school officials.

The Payson Police Department say a threat was made through the school's non-emergency number.

After investigating, there is no credible threat at this time.

There will be additional law enforcement presence the remainder of the day.

Police say the circumstances surrounding the threat are consistent with false calls.

Superintendent Linda Sacco sent the following letter to families and staff:

Today, Payson High School received a threatening phone call. The threat was also repeated to the Payson Police Department’s non-emergency number. Out of an abundance of caution, we placed all PUSD schools into lockdown.



The Payson Police Department responded quickly and determined the threat was not credible. At the direction of the Payson Police Department, PUSD has lifted the lockdown at all schools. The police department will maintain an elevated presence at our schools to help ensure the continued safety of all students and staff.



Thank you to the Payson Police Department for their quick response and cooperation. As always, thank you to parents and staff for your cooperation in this matter as well.



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