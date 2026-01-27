Assigned seating is now in effect on Southwest Airlines

PHOENIX — The new assigned seating policy for Southwest Airlines went into effect on Tuesday.

Travelers can now pick their seats in advance for an extra charge.

Purchase options also include the ability to select seats with extra legroom.

Other flyers who don't pay for a seat will be assigned one at check-in.

It's a big change for the airline, which used to let passengers choose any open seat once they boarded.

The boarding process will also change. A passenger's boarding position was determined by their frequent flyer status, check-in time, and whether they purchased a preferred boarding add-on.

Now the airline will board by group, like most other carriers.

The airline started booking tickets under the new policy in July.