West-MEC Southeast Campus to offer new programs in fall 2027

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West-MEC Southeast Campus Expands Career Opportunities for Students

Located near Thomas Road and Loop 101, West-MEC’s Southeast Campus is expanding with Phase 2, adding new programs that will give students more opportunities to explore their interests, gain hands-on experience and prepare for in-demand careers.

Western Maricopa Education Center (West-MEC) is a public school district specializing in Career and Technical Education. Commonly known as CTE, this approach combines classroom instruction with practical training using industry-standard tools, technology and equipment. West-MEC primarily serves high school juniors and seniors, helping them begin building technical knowledge and professional skills while still in high school.

By fall 2027, the Southeast Campus will offer 16 career-focused programs:

● Advanced Manufacturing

● Artificial Intelligence

● Culinary Arts

● Emergency Room Technology

● Energy Operations

● General Construction Technology

● Hospitality Management

● IT Security

● Logistics, Distribution and Robotics

● Medical Assisting

● Medical Laboratory Science

● Patient Care Technology

● Physical Therapy

● Sterile Processing Technology

● Water Systems

● Welding Technology

Among the campus’s newest programs are several pathways that students and families may not have encountered before.

Logistics, Distribution and Robotics explores how products move from manufacturers to consumers. Students will learn about warehousing, transportation, inventory, automation and robotic systems while preparing for opportunities in supply chain operations and advanced fulfillment facilities.

Energy Operations introduces the systems and technologies used to power homes, businesses and critical infrastructure. Students will explore electrical fundamentals, power generation and distribution, industrial safety, equipment maintenance, energy efficiency, and traditional and renewable energy sources.

Hospitality Management goes beyond hotels and restaurants to examine the business of creating memorable guest experiences. Students will explore lodging, food and beverage operations, tourism, event planning, marketing, customer service, leadership and entrepreneurship.

Sterile Processing Technology prepares students for an essential behind-the-scenes role in healthcare. Students will learn how medical and surgical instruments are cleaned, inspected, assembled, sterilized and distributed for patient care while developing skills in infection prevention, quality assurance, inventory management and industry safety.

Emergency Room Technology prepares students to support healthcare teams in fast-paced emergency settings. Training includes medical terminology, patient assessment, vital signs, infection control, CPR, wound care, splinting, basic emergency procedures and professional communication.

Applications for Southeast Campus programs open Oct. 13, 2026. Students and families should review program requirements, speak with their high school counselor and apply at west-mec.edu/apply-now.

With 16 programs available in fall 2027, West-MEC’s Southeast Campus will give students more ways to discover their strengths and start preparing for their futures while still in high school.