SRP has tips for conserving water

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Each one of us can conserve water by finding ways to maximize water efficiency in our everyday lives. Water conservation is a collective responsibility, and everyone can take action — from individual residents to large-scale industrial water users. While big projects and new technologies can make a splash, simple actions like fixing leaks or installing smart irrigation devices are all valuable ways to make every drop count.

Whether you're inside or outside of your home, making small adjustments can significantly reduce water usage. Here are some practical water-saving tips to learn and implement at home.

SRP’s role in water conservation is more than just a modern-day effort. Dating back more than 120 years, SRP was founded on the need to maintain a safe, reliable and long-lasting water supply. Since 1903, we have helped shape Arizona’s growth by managing the Salt and Verde watersheds.

SRP’s first domestic water agreement was signed with the City of Phoenix in 1952. Ever since, SRP has empowered Valley communities to save water through diverse conservation initiatives.

SRP is working to conserve 5 billion gallons of water through partnership by 2035. It’s an ambitious and necessary goal that we cannot achieve alone. That’s why SRP has built strong strategic partnerships with municipalities, universities, businesses, nonprofits and more to stay on the forefront of water efficiency initiatives.

To explore SRP’s full range of sustainability initiatives and goals, please visit SRP’s Sustainability webpage.

How much water does your household use? SRP shares tips to help you conserve water. Learn more at srp.net/conservation.