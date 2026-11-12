Prepare for home repairs with American Home Shield

American Home Shield is a paid sponsor of Sonoran Living

About American Home Shield Home Warranties

Owning a home is expensive. It’s not a matter of it, but when a home system or appliance will break down. Unexpected home repairs can stress your budget and schedule. A home warranty from American Home Shield can help provide peace of mind with coverage for the systems and appliances homeowners rely on most.

What is a home warranty?

A home warranty is a service contract that helps pay to repair or replace major home systems and appliances when they break down due to normal wear and tear. Home warranties help homeowners preserve routines, reduce stress and recover faster when essential systems and appliances stop working.

American Home Shield home warranties cover up to 29 eligible items like your heating and air conditioning, refrigerator, water heater, and washer and dryer. AHS also offers coverage for things like roof leak repair and pools.

American Home Shield home warranties are supported by a network of qualifed, independent contractors.

How does a home warranty help homeowners?

Unexpected home repairs can be expensive and stressful. A home warranty helps cover the cost to repair or replace major home systems and appliances that break down due to normal wear and tear subject to the terms of the plan agreement.

A home warranty from American Home Shield can help homeowners in three primary ways:

· Home warranties can help protect your budget.

o Remember, it’s not “if” things will break down - they will, it’s just a matter of time.

o A home warranty can help you to be financially prepared and avoid a big, unexpected hit to your budget from covered breakdowns.

o Pay a set monthly plan payment and a set service fee when covered breakdowns occur. However, coverage limits and charges for non-covered items or modifications may apply.

· Home warranties provide peace of mind.

o Owning and taking care of a home can be stressful and expensive.

o When a covered home system or appliance breaks down, help is just a phone call or click away.

o American Home Shield covers up to 29 eligble items, including electrical, plumbing, HVAC systems, water heaters, refrigerators, and more.

o A home warranty helps relieve that stress by giving you peace of mind knowing you’ve got a plan when things go wrong.

· A home warranty is convenient.

o American Home Shield founded the home warranty industry in 1971 and continues to be a leader in the industry.

o American Home Shield gives homeowners access to a network of qualified independent contractors who can diagnose issues.

How is American Home Shield using technology to help homeowners?

Through Video call with a vetted repair Technician through the American Home Shield app members with select plans can now connect to a Technician virtually who can help with home maintenance or repairs.

This benefit for select plans empowers homeowners to tackle breakdowns without having to wait for a contractor.

Video call with a vetted repair Technician can save homeowners time, by providing access to experienced and targeted help over a call and empowers homeowners to take an active role in their homeownership journey.

Enroll in a home warranty today at AHS.com.

