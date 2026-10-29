Pets on Wheels of Scottsdale make regular visits to senior living facilities, hospitals, and schools!

Pets on Wheels of Scottsdale is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living

In 1990, Neal Jennings, a retired civil engineer, along with his wife, Anne, laid the foundation of Pets on Wheels of Scottsdale. Inspired by a passion for volunteerism and the human-animal bond, Neal spearheaded the pet visitation therapy program with just two dogs and one nursing home in Scottsdale. Today, our 71 active volunteers are committed to enriching the lives of seniors and the greater community through regular, heartfelt visits with their pets. Pets on Wheels of Scottsdale, a 50c3 organization, services 32 facilities in the greater Scottsdale area and also participates in many community events.

Our mission is to channel the unique bond between humans and animals as they bring comfort, joy, and companionship to residents, patients, and staff in a variety of facilities.

If you would like more information about Pets on Wheels of Scottsdale go to petsonwheelsscottsdale.org