Not all menopause symptoms are created equal. Learn what else to look for from Women's Health Arizona

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Menopause: More Than Hot Flashes

Menopause is a natural stage of life, but the transition can look very different from one person to another. While hot flashes and night sweats are among the most well-known symptoms, menopause can affect sleep, mood, sexual health, concentration and overall quality of life.

For many women, symptoms begin during perimenopause, the years leading up to menopause, when hormone levels start to fluctuate. Menopause is officially reached after 12 consecutive months without a menstrual period.

Symptoms May Be Easy to Miss

Hot flashes and changes in menstrual cycles are common, but they are not the only signs of the menopause transition.

Some women experience sleep disturbances, anxiety, irritability, difficulty concentrating, vaginal dryness, discomfort with intercourse or urinary changes. Others notice changes in energy, mood or sexual desire.

Because these symptoms can overlap with stress, aging or other health conditions, women may not immediately connect them with perimenopause or menopause.

Treatment Is Not One-Size-Fits-All

Women do not have to simply “push through” symptoms that interfere with daily life.

Treatment depends on the symptoms a woman is experiencing, her medical history and her individual preferences. Options may include lifestyle changes, nonhormonal medications and hormone therapy.

Hormone therapy can be an effective treatment for certain menopause symptoms, particularly hot flashes and night sweats, but it may not be appropriate for everyone. A healthcare provider can help evaluate potential benefits and risks and determine whether hormone therapy or another treatment approach is the best fit.

Current menopause care also extends beyond symptom relief. Bone health, vaginal and urinary health, cardiovascular risk and overall wellness may become increasingly important during midlife. The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) emphasizes individualized treatment and shared decision-making when managing menopause symptoms.

When Should Women Talk With Their ObGyn?

Women should consider speaking with their ObGyn when menopause symptoms begin affecting sleep, work, relationships, sexual health or quality of life. Changes in menstrual bleeding that seem unusual or concerning should also be evaluated.

A conversation with a healthcare provider can help determine whether symptoms are related to menopause or another medical condition and provide guidance on available treatment options.

Menopause Care Should Be Personal

Every woman’s menopause experience is different. Understanding symptoms and available treatment options can help women make informed decisions about their health during this stage of life.

Women experiencing bothersome menopause symptoms can talk with a Women’s Health Arizona ObGyn provider about treatment options that fit their individual needs. Learn more or request an appointment at WomensHealthAZ.com.

Women's Health Arizona has locations across the valley and Prescott. Find one near you and book online at womenshealthaz.com