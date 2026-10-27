NASCAR driver Lavar Scott supports Arizona Automotive Institute and Wrench Wars

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About Lavar Scott

Lavar Scott is a NASCAR driver from Carneys Point, New Jersey, and a product of NASCAR's Drive for Diversity Driver Development Program. After finishing runner-up in the ARCA Menards Series championship in both 2024 and 2025, with 22 combined top-five finishes, he moved up in 2026 to drive the No. 45 Chevrolet full-time for Alpha Prime Racing in the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series. He is an approachable, hard-charging young driver whose climb through the ranks mirrors the ambition of students launching hands-on careers in the skilled trades.

About Alpha Prime Racing

Alpha Prime Racing competes full-time with Chevrolet in the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series, NASCAR's premier development series. The team is known for building competitive equipment and developing rising talent, and it fields the No. 45 driven by Lavar Scott in 2026.

Arizona Automotive Institute

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