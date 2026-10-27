Dr. Todd discusses postpartum depression signs new moms shouldn’t ignore

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Postpartum Depression: Signs New Moms Shouldn’t Ignore

For many new mothers, the weeks and months after having a baby bring significant physical, emotional and lifestyle changes. While some emotional ups and downs are expected, persistent or intense changes in mood may be a sign of postpartum depression.

Postpartum depression is a medical condition that can develop after childbirth. It is different from the “baby blues,” which commonly include mild sadness, worry, irritability or fatigue and typically improve within a couple of weeks. Postpartum depression may be more severe, last longer and interfere with a mother’s ability to function or care for herself or her baby.

Postpartum Depression Does Not Always Look Like Sadness

One of the most important things for new mothers and their families to understand is that postpartum depression can look different from person to person.

Symptoms may include persistent sadness, frequent crying, anxiety, irritability, anger, difficulty sleeping, changes in appetite, feelings of guilt or hopelessness, difficulty concentrating or a sense of being overwhelmed. Some women may experience intrusive or upsetting thoughts or feel disconnected from their baby.

Because symptoms such as exhaustion, sleep disruption and emotional changes can also occur during normal postpartum recovery, postpartum depression may sometimes be difficult to recognize.

Symptoms Can Develop Months After Delivery

Postpartum depression does not always begin immediately after childbirth. Symptoms can develop during the weeks or months following delivery, and depression can occur anytime during the first year postpartum.

Women do not need to wait for a scheduled postpartum appointment to discuss concerns. An ObGyn or other healthcare professional can help determine whether symptoms may be related to postpartum depression and recommend appropriate support.

Treatment Is Available

Postpartum depression is treatable. Depending on an individual’s symptoms, medical history and needs, treatment may include counseling or psychotherapy, medication, support services or a combination of approaches.

Partners, family members and friends can also play an important role. They may notice changes in mood or behavior before the mother recognizes them herself and can encourage her to seek care.

The postpartum period can be an overwhelming transition, but emotional and mental health are important parts of postpartum recovery. Women experiencing symptoms that feel persistent, intense or simply unlike themselves should talk with their healthcare provider.

If a woman is experiencing thoughts of harming herself or her baby, or appears confused, detached from reality or unsafe, immediate medical attention is necessary.

Don’t Wait to Ask for Help

Women who are experiencing signs of postpartum depression do not have to navigate it alone. Talk with a Women’s Health Arizona ObGyn provider about any changes in mood, anxiety or emotional well-being during pregnancy or after delivery.

Learn more or request an appointment at WomensHealthAZ.com.

