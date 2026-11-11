ASU’s Hydration Science Lab is looking for people to participate in a study, and they will pay you! 

ASU’s Hydration Science Lab is a paid sponsor of Sonoran Living

Could how well you hydrate affect your heart health and blood sugar? Arizona State University (ASU) researchers are looking for research participants to help find out.

ASU’s Hydration Science Lab is looking for healthy adults ages 20 to 65 for a research study. Participants may receive up to $2,025 and keep a smart water bottle.

The study lasts for 9 consecutive weeks and includes 10 visits to ASU’s Downtown Phoenix campus. Eight are early-morning visits lasting four to five hours. Participants will follow different drinking plans using water and beverages with no-sugar sweeteners that we provide.

Testing includes blood draws, a blood sugar monitor, ultrasounds, metabolism testing, surveys, diet records, and urine collection. Participants must also avoid alcohol and limit intense exercise during the study.

Beverages and parking are provided for free. Participation is voluntary, and the study is approved by ASU’s Institutional Review Board.

Interested? Complete the brief screening form at:

bit.ly/Hydrate-ASU

