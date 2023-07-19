Hostess just released a sweet new Ding Dongs and Twinkies mashup

The days of having to decide between a Ding Dong or a Twinkie (or, let’s be honest, just having both) are officially over.

Hostess has now combined the two treats, launching new Ding Dong x Twinkie Mash-Ups. The treat takes the filled sponge cake of a Twinkie, then covers it in Ding Dong’s fudge. On the outside, the snack cake looks more like a Ding Dong, as it is round, but once you bite into it, you’ll see what looks like a Twinkie inside.

The new treat is already hitting store shelves, including at Walmart, where a box of 10 individually-wrapped cakes is priced at $3.48. You don’t need to worry about grabbing them quickly, though, as they are a permanent addition to Hostess’ lineup.

Hostess

MORE: Krispy Kreme has a new collection of doughnuts with M&M’s

While this is the first time Ding Dongs and Twinkies have been combined, Hostess is not afraid of pushing the limits with their snacks, using the flavors for everything from iced coffee to ice cream and even cereal.

The brand’s other latest treat are Kazbars, which are essentially candy bar versions of their snack cakes. The bars come in two flavors — Chocolate Caramel and Triple Chocolate — each with six layers of chocolate cake, creme and “candy crunch.” The bars are also coated in chocolate and have a chocolate drizzle.

Hostess

Competitor snack brand Little Debbie has created some interesting treats with its snack cakes as well, including an entire line of ice cream which features pieces of popular snacks blended in.

You’ll find Little Debbie’s ice cream in seven flavors including Oatmeal Creme Pie, Cosmic Brownie, Zebra Cake, Honey Bun, Strawberry Shortcake Roll, Swiss Roll and Nutty Bar.

The ice cream is available in pint sizes at grocery stores nationwide year-round, with a special Christmas Tree flavor that appeared on shelves in both 2021 and 2022. While there is no word yet on if it will make a third seasonal appearance this year, you may want to check the freezer aisle this December.

Hudsonville Ice Cream

Are you excited to try Hostess’ new Ding Dong x Twinkie Mash-Ups?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Check out Simplemost for additional stories.